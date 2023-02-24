Food hygiene ratings given to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Le Bel Ami at 1 St Johns, Warwick; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 86-88 West Street, Warwick; rated on February 22
• Rated 5: Yum Yum Vietnamese Kitchen at 45 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on February 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Leek Wootton Sports Club at Pavilion Sports Ground, Quarry Close, Leek Wootton; rated on February 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Neon Place at 6 Spencer Street, Leamington Spa; rated on February 15
• Rated 4: Craving Kebabs Limited at 25 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 30