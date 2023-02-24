Register
Food hygiene ratings given to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
43 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Le Bel Ami at 1 St Johns, Warwick; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 86-88 West Street, Warwick; rated on February 22

    • Rated 5: Yum Yum Vietnamese Kitchen at 45 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on February 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Leek Wootton Sports Club at Pavilion Sports Ground, Quarry Close, Leek Wootton; rated on February 9

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Neon Place at 6 Spencer Street, Leamington Spa; rated on February 15

    • Rated 4: Craving Kebabs Limited at 25 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 30