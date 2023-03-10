Food hygiene ratings given to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Smowkhaus Ltd at 106 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on March 8
• Rated 4: Vitsoe Ltd at Vitsoe, Old Warwick Road, Leamington Spa; rated on February 2
• Rated 3: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on February 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Gauntlet at The Gauntlet, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 23
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Craving Kebabs Limited at 25 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on February 9
• Rated 4: Pete's Plaice at 2 Stanley Court, Sydenham Drive, Leamington Spa; rated on February 2