Food hygiene ratings given to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Smowkhaus Ltd at 106 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on March 8

• Rated 4: Vitsoe Ltd at Vitsoe, Old Warwick Road, Leamington Spa; rated on February 2

• Rated 3: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on February 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Gauntlet at The Gauntlet, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Craving Kebabs Limited at 25 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on February 9