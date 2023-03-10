Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings given to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Smowkhaus Ltd at 106 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on March 8

    • Rated 4: Vitsoe Ltd at Vitsoe, Old Warwick Road, Leamington Spa; rated on February 2

    • Rated 3: Chopsticks 21 at 19-21 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on February 2

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Gauntlet at The Gauntlet, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on February 23

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Craving Kebabs Limited at 25 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on February 9

    • Rated 4: Pete's Plaice at 2 Stanley Court, Sydenham Drive, Leamington Spa; rated on February 2