Food hygiene ratings given to three Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Briar Cottage Moorings Canal Shop at Briar Cottage, Old Warwick Road, Lapworth; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Red Fort at 46 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 14
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 0: Tim's Chipper at 10 Market Corner, Tachbrook Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 13