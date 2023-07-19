Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Briar Cottage Moorings Canal Shop at Briar Cottage, Old Warwick Road, Lapworth; rated on July 5

    • Rated 5: Red Fort at 46 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 14

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 0: Tim's Chipper at 10 Market Corner, Tachbrook Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 13