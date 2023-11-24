Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Jambavan at 6 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on October 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Oak at The Oak, 27 Coten End, Warwick; rated on November 21

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Baabzi at 35 Coten End, Warwick; rated on November 16