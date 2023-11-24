Food hygiene ratings given to three Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: Jambavan at 6 Castle Street, Warwick; rated on October 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Oak at The Oak, 27 Coten End, Warwick; rated on November 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Baabzi at 35 Coten End, Warwick; rated on November 16