Food hygiene ratings given to three Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Wild Boar at The Wild Boar, 27 Lakin Road, Warwick; rated on November 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: TearAByte at 2 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 2: Wah Kee at 50 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 23