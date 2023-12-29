Register
Food hygiene ratings given to three Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Wild Boar at The Wild Boar, 27 Lakin Road, Warwick; rated on November 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 1: TearAByte at 2 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 23

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 2: Wah Kee at 50 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 23