Food hygiene ratings given to three Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Mulligan at Golf Club, Golf Lane, Whitnash; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Lemon Zest Cuisine at Swallows Nest Barn at Sherbourne Farm, Hampton Road; rated on July 27

• Rated 4: Tom O' The Wood at Tom O The Wood, Finwood Road, Rowington; rated on June 29

It means that of Warwick's 337 similar establishments with ratings, 293 (87%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.