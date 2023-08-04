Food hygiene ratings given to three Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Mulligan at Golf Club, Golf Lane, Whitnash; rated on July 28
• Rated 5: Lemon Zest Cuisine at Swallows Nest Barn at Sherbourne Farm, Hampton Road; rated on July 27
• Rated 4: Tom O' The Wood at Tom O The Wood, Finwood Road, Rowington; rated on June 29
It means that of Warwick's 337 similar establishments with ratings, 293 (87%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.