Food hygiene ratings given to two Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Railway Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 55 Guy Street, Warwick was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 15.
And Dough and [email protected] Boat Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Warwick Boat Club, 33 Mill Street, Warwick was given a score of four on August 12.