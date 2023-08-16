Food hygiene ratings given to two Warwick establishments

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST
Bear And Ragged Staff, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 68 Warwick Road, Kenilworth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 11.

And Banh Mi Ca Phe, a takeaway at 112 Regent Street, Leamington Spa was given a score of one on July 11.