Food hygiene ratings given to two Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bear And Ragged Staff, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 68 Warwick Road, Kenilworth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 11.
And Banh Mi Ca Phe, a takeaway at 112 Regent Street, Leamington Spa was given a score of one on July 11.