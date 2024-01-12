Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
Town House, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Town House, 2 George Street, Leamington Spa was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 7.

And Tim's Chipper, a takeaway at 10 Market Corner, Tachbrook Street, Leamington Spa was given a score of four on December 7.