Food hygiene ratings given to two Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Town House, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Town House, 2 George Street, Leamington Spa was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 7.
And Tim's Chipper, a takeaway at 10 Market Corner, Tachbrook Street, Leamington Spa was given a score of four on December 7.