Food hygiene ratings given to two Warwick restaurants

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Castle Balti, at 11 St Johns, Coten End was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 6.

And The Dream Factory, at Playbox Theatre, Shelley Avenue, Warwick was also given a score of four on August 8.

It means that of Warwick's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 293 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.