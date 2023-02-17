Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Quaker Community Cafe at 39 High Street, Warwick; rated on February 14

    • Rated 5: [email protected] Castle at Warwick Castle, Castle Hill, Warwick; rated on February 13

    • Rated 5: Racehorse at 32-34 Stratford Road, Warwick; rated on February 13

    • Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 1-3 High Street, Warwick; rated on February 9

    • Rated 5: Eleven at 11 Regent Place, Leamington Spa; rated on February 2

    • Rated 2: Green Man at 168 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on January 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Victoria House Bar at Masonic Rooms, Willes Road, Leamington Spa; rated on February 1

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Paw Paw at Unit 3, Cressida Close, Heathcote; rated on February 9

    • Rated 5: Ruby Chinese Takeaway at Unit 3 Chase Meadow Square, Narrow Hall Meadow, Warwick; rated on February 9

    • Rated 4: Maharaja at 9 Brunswick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 12