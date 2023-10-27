Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Black Pug at Millwright Arms, 69 Coten End, Warwick; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at National Grid at Warwick Technology Park, Gallows Hill, Warwick; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Baserri at 16 Park Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Le Bistrot Pierre at 28 Park Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Villa Capri at 33-39 Regent Grove, Leamington Spa; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Bar Angeli at 5 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Grace & Vine at 6 Guy Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 11
• Rated 3: The Light Apron at Dakota House, Coventry Road, Baginton; rated on September 21
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Greggs Plc at 19-21 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Mulan Chinese Takeaway at 78 Priory Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 19