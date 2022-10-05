Food hygiene ratings handed to 12 Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: 14Forty -National Grid at Warwick Technology Park, Gallows Hill, Warwick; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Bread & Co at 60 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: The Cross Kenilworth at The Cross, 16 New Street, Kenilworth; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Grandstand Stoneleigh Events Ltd at Royal Agricultural Society Of, National Agricultural Centre, Stoneleigh; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Warwick Tearooms Ltd at Cafeteria St Nicholas Park, Banbury Road, Warwick; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: TheGreek Standing at 41 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: T(n)S Catering Management Ltd at Volvo at Volvo Trucks (Gb) Ltd Wedgnoc, Wedgnock Lane, Warwick; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Barn Restaurant at Barn Baddesley Clinton Hall, Rising Lane, Baddesley Clinton; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: The White Lion at White Lion, 60 Southam Road, Radford Semele; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Lil Greens at 33-35 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on September 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Cape of Good Hope at Cape Of Good Hope, 66 Lower Cape, The Cape; rated on September 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: