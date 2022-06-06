Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Warwick establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Old Mill at Old Mill Hotel, Mill Hill, Baginton; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Moorings at Myton at The Moorings, Myton Road, Leamington Spa; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Red Lion at Main Street, Hunningham; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Jam Jam Boomerang at Woodhams Road, Baginton; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: The Neighbourhood at 44-46 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Wu Tang at 44-46 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Middleton Steakhouse & Grill at 2a Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Red Hot Mamma Pizzeria at 62 Market Place, Warwick; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Magic Wingdom at Queans Restaurant, 15 Dormer Place, Leamington Spa; rated on December 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Neon Night Club at 2 Spencer Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Smack at 3-5 Tavistock Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: The Eagle at 3 The Holloway, Warwick; rated on May 25

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: QR Cook at 37f Warwick St, Leamington Spa; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Savi's at 71 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys Supermarket Leamington Shopping Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on May 18