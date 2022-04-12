Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Warwick establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Potting Shed Cafe at The Potting Shed, Mill Hill, Baginton; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Mcdonalds Restaurant, 34 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: Cottage Inn at The Cottage Inn, 36 Stoneleigh Road, Kenilworth; rated on December 7

• Rated 4: Smowkhaus Ltd at 106 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on March 24

• Rated 4: Seedling Nursery at 14 Kenilworth Street, Leamington Spa; rated on March 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Star and Garter at Star And Garter, 4-6 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on April 6

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Waf Waf Waffle at 75 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on March 31