Food hygiene ratings handed to five Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Best One at 29-31 Lewis Road, Radford Semele; rated on August 16
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Unit 2, Whiteheads Court; rated on August 8
• Rated 2: Dodo Pizza at 56-58 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Fifteen at 15 Spencer Street, Leamington Spa; rated on August 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys Warwick at Sainsburys Supermarket, Saltisford, Warwick; rated on August 2