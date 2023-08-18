Food hygiene ratings handed to five Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Best One at 29-31 Lewis Road, Radford Semele; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Unit 2, Whiteheads Court; rated on August 8

• Rated 2: Dodo Pizza at 56-58 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Fifteen at 15 Spencer Street, Leamington Spa; rated on August 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: