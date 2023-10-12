Food hygiene ratings handed to four Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Rose And Crown at 30 Market Place, Warwick; rated on September 6

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 4: Good Foods House at 3 Stanley Court, Sydenham; rated on September 6

• Rated 3: Welcome Chinese Takeaway at 2a Reardon Court, Warwick; rated on September 6