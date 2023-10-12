Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Rose And Crown at 30 Market Place, Warwick; rated on September 6

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Good Foods House at 3 Stanley Court, Sydenham; rated on September 6

    • Rated 3: Welcome Chinese Takeaway at 2a Reardon Court, Warwick; rated on September 6

    • Rated 0: GS Chicken and Chips at 5 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 6