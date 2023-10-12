Food hygiene ratings handed to four Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Rose And Crown at 30 Market Place, Warwick; rated on September 6
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Good Foods House at 3 Stanley Court, Sydenham; rated on September 6
• Rated 3: Welcome Chinese Takeaway at 2a Reardon Court, Warwick; rated on September 6
• Rated 0: GS Chicken and Chips at 5 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 6