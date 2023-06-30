Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Eurest c/o Royal Mail @ Parcelforce National at Parcelforce Worldwide, Siskin Parkway West, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on June 22

    • Rated 5: Bebas Modern Greek Limited at 39 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 20

    • Rated 3: Nana's Japanese Cafe at 31 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 25

    • Rated 2: Caffe Nero at Unit K Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on May 25

    It means that of Warwick's 340 similar establishments with ratings, 297 (87%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.