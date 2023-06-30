Food hygiene ratings handed to four Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Eurest c/o Royal Mail @ Parcelforce National at Parcelforce Worldwide, Siskin Parkway West, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Bebas Modern Greek Limited at 39 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 20
• Rated 3: Nana's Japanese Cafe at 31 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 25
• Rated 2: Caffe Nero at Unit K Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on May 25
It means that of Warwick's 340 similar establishments with ratings, 297 (87%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.