Food hygiene ratings handed to three Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Three Horseshoes at Spring Hill, Bubbenhall; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Cafe 81 at 81 Home Farm Crescent, Whitnash; rated on June 6
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Subway at Shop And Premises, 87 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 11