Food hygiene ratings handed to three Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Three Horseshoes at Spring Hill, Bubbenhall; rated on June 7

    • Rated 5: Cafe 81 at 81 Home Farm Crescent, Whitnash; rated on June 6

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 3: Subway at Shop And Premises, 87 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 11