Food hygiene ratings handed to three Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Vivaanta at 54 West Street, Warwick; rated on October 11

    • Rated 2: Green Man at 168 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 4: Beausale Club at School Lane, Beausale; rated on October 11