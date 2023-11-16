Food hygiene ratings handed to three Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Vivaanta at 54 West Street, Warwick; rated on October 11
• Rated 2: Green Man at 168 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Beausale Club at School Lane, Beausale; rated on October 11