Food hygiene ratings handed to two Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Copper House Club Ltd, a pub, bar or nightclub at 142-144 Albion Street, Kenilworth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 15.
And Banh Mi Ca Phe, a takeaway at 112 Regent Street, Leamington Spa was also given a score of four on July 15.