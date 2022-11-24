Food hygiene ratings handed to two Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Jambavan, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Castle Street, Warwick was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.
And Jack's Shack, a takeaway at 3c Jury Street, Warwick was given a score of four on October 19.