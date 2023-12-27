Food hygiene ratings handed to two Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tiltyard Public House, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Tiltyard, 25 Leyes Lane, Kenilworth was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.
And Art Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Swan Street, Warwick was given a score of four on November 21.