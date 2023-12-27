Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Tiltyard Public House, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Tiltyard, 25 Leyes Lane, Kenilworth was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 21.

And Art Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Swan Street, Warwick was given a score of four on November 21.