Food hygiene ratings handed to two Warwick takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
School Lane Fish Bar, at 101 School Lane, Kenilworth was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.

And Pizza World, at 3 St Johns, Coten End was given a score of four on December 14.

It means that of Warwick's 98 takeaways with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.