Food hygiene ratings handed to two Warwick takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
School Lane Fish Bar, at 101 School Lane, Kenilworth was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.
And Pizza World, at 3 St Johns, Coten End was given a score of four on December 14.
It means that of Warwick's 98 takeaways with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.