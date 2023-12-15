Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Newbold Comyn Arms at Newbold Terrace East, Leamington Spa; rated on December 13

    • Rated 5: Greek Zante Street Leamington Spa at 29 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on December 12

    • Rated 5: The Boot Inn at Old Warwick Road, Lapworth; rated on December 12

    • Rated 5: Black Pug at Millwright Arms, 69 Coten End, Warwick; rated on December 7

    • Rated 5: Cafe Blenz at Whitnash Civic Centre, Acre Close, Whitnash; rated on December 6

    • Rated 5: Turtle Bay at 11 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on December 5

    • Rated 5: Boston Tea Party at Ask, 1a Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa; rated on November 29

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Bishops Tachbrook Sports & Social Club at Kingsley Road, Bishops Tachbrook; rated on December 6

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Lansdowne Fish Bar at 8 Lansdowne Street, Leamington Spa; rated on December 12

    • Rated 5: Everest Indian Takeaway at 41 Kennedy Square, Leamington Spa; rated on December 7