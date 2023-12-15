Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Newbold Comyn Arms at Newbold Terrace East, Leamington Spa; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: Greek Zante Street Leamington Spa at 29 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on December 12
• Rated 5: The Boot Inn at Old Warwick Road, Lapworth; rated on December 12
• Rated 5: Black Pug at Millwright Arms, 69 Coten End, Warwick; rated on December 7
• Rated 5: Cafe Blenz at Whitnash Civic Centre, Acre Close, Whitnash; rated on December 6
• Rated 5: Turtle Bay at 11 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Boston Tea Party at Ask, 1a Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa; rated on November 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bishops Tachbrook Sports & Social Club at Kingsley Road, Bishops Tachbrook; rated on December 6
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Lansdowne Fish Bar at 8 Lansdowne Street, Leamington Spa; rated on December 12
• Rated 5: Everest Indian Takeaway at 41 Kennedy Square, Leamington Spa; rated on December 7