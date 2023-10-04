Register
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Whittle’s at Binswood at Whittles Restaurant And Bistro Binswood Hall, Binswood Avenue, Leamington Spa; rated on October 2

    • Rated 5: Meraki at 95-99 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 27

    • Rated 5: Albion Street Kitchen at 83 Albion Street, Kenilworth; rated on September 26

    • Rated 5: Two Brothers at 26b Market Place, Warwick; rated on September 20

    • Rated 5: Brunswick Hub at Brunswick Healthy Living Centre, Shrubland Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 15

    • Rated 5: Cow Patch Cafe Kenilworth RFC Playing Field at Kenilworth Rugby Football Club, Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 14

    • Rated 5: Yummy Cakes by Ewelina at Warwick Boat Club, 33 Mill Street, Warwick; rated on September 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Kenilworth Wardens Sports Club at Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club, Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 27

    • Rated 5: Racing Club Warwick FC at Racing Club Fc, Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on September 19

    • Rated 5: Avenue Bowls Club at Avenue Bowling Club, Avenue Road, Leamington Spa; rated on September 13

    • Rated 5: Bar and Block at Premier Inn, 154-156 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on September 13

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: The Chip Shed at Shop 3 Radio House, Swan Street, Warwick; rated on September 20

    • Rated 5: Millenium Food Group Ltd at 16-18 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 19