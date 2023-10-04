Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Whittle’s at Binswood at Whittles Restaurant And Bistro Binswood Hall, Binswood Avenue, Leamington Spa; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Meraki at 95-99 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Albion Street Kitchen at 83 Albion Street, Kenilworth; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: Two Brothers at 26b Market Place, Warwick; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: Brunswick Hub at Brunswick Healthy Living Centre, Shrubland Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 15
• Rated 5: Cow Patch Cafe Kenilworth RFC Playing Field at Kenilworth Rugby Football Club, Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 14
• Rated 5: Yummy Cakes by Ewelina at Warwick Boat Club, 33 Mill Street, Warwick; rated on September 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Kenilworth Wardens Sports Club at Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club, Glasshouse Lane, Kenilworth; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Racing Club Warwick FC at Racing Club Fc, Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Avenue Bowls Club at Avenue Bowling Club, Avenue Road, Leamington Spa; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Bar and Block at Premier Inn, 154-156 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on September 13
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Chip Shed at Shop 3 Radio House, Swan Street, Warwick; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: Millenium Food Group Ltd at 16-18 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 19