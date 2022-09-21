Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 14 Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:08 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Hatton Adventure World at Hatton Craft Centre, Dark Lane, Hatton; rated on September 15

    • Rated 5: Time for Tea Prossers at 40 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on September 13

    • Rated 5: Coffee#1 at 71 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 8

    • Rated 5: Hollies Tea and Cake Room at 53 Queen Street, Cubbington; rated on September 8

    • Rated 5: The Leopard Spots at 115 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 7

    • Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering at NFU at National Farmers Union, National Agricultural Centre, Stoneleigh; rated on September 6

    • Rated 5: Grounded Kitchen at Betting Shop, 96 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on September 2

    • Rated 5: Bewiched at Unit 4 Lower Heathcote Square, Vickers Way, Warwick; rated on September 1

    • Rated 5: Compass Group at JLR at The Academy, 1 Bird Road, Heathcote Industrial Estate; rated on September 1

    • Rated 5: The Centenary Lounge at Leamington Spa Railway Station, Old Warwick Road, Leamington Spa; rated on August 31

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Hunningham Cricket Club at Pavilion Cricket Ground, Main Street, Hunningham; rated on September 13

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: St Johns Fish Bar at 31 St Johns, Coten End; rated on September 13

    • Rated 5: Subway at 14 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on September 7

    • Rated 5: Shakespeare Fish Bar at 28 Shakespeare Avenue, Warwick; rated on September 1