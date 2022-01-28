Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Warwick establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Wing n Ting at 44 Warwick Street; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Chase Meadow Community CAfe at Chase Meadow Community Centre And Place Of Worship, Narrow Hall Meadow, Warwick; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering Ltd at EEF Venues at Woodland Grange, Old Milverton Lane, Old Milverton; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Turtle Bay at 11 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bulldog at St Margarets Road, Leamington Spa; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Millenium Sweet House at 16-18 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Sombrero at 40 Bedford Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 25