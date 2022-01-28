Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Wing n Ting at 44 Warwick Street; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Chase Meadow Community CAfe at Chase Meadow Community Centre And Place Of Worship, Narrow Hall Meadow, Warwick; rated on January 21
• Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering Ltd at EEF Venues at Woodland Grange, Old Milverton Lane, Old Milverton; rated on January 14
• Rated 5: Turtle Bay at 11 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bulldog at St Margarets Road, Leamington Spa; rated on January 18
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Millenium Sweet House at 16-18 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: Sombrero at 40 Bedford Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Nally's at Whitnash Tavern, St Margarets Road, Leamington Spa; rated on January 13