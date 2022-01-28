Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Friday, 28th January 2022, 7:42 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Wing n Ting at 44 Warwick Street; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Chase Meadow Community CAfe at Chase Meadow Community Centre And Place Of Worship, Narrow Hall Meadow, Warwick; rated on January 21

• Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering Ltd at EEF Venues at Woodland Grange, Old Milverton Lane, Old Milverton; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Turtle Bay at 11 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bulldog at St Margarets Road, Leamington Spa; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Millenium Sweet House at 16-18 High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Sombrero at 40 Bedford Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Nally's at Whitnash Tavern, St Margarets Road, Leamington Spa; rated on January 13