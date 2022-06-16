Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Warwick establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Time for Tea at 40 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Ardens at 17 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Scarman House & The Slate at Scarman House, Scarman Road, Coventry; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: We Love Sourdough Pizza at 9 Regent Place, Leamington Spa; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Cafe at Market Hall at Warwick Museum, Market Place, Warwick; rated on May 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Thomas James Hotel at 45-47 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sonali at 33 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 14