Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Time for Tea at 40 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on June 13
• Rated 5: Ardens at 17 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Scarman House & The Slate at Scarman House, Scarman Road, Coventry; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: We Love Sourdough Pizza at 9 Regent Place, Leamington Spa; rated on June 7
• Rated 5: Cafe at Market Hall at Warwick Museum, Market Place, Warwick; rated on May 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Thomas James Hotel at 45-47 Bath Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sonali at 33 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 14
• Rated 5: Happy Kitchen at 39 Aylesford Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 19