Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Five Rivers at 20-22 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on December 15

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Thomas Lloyd at 3-7 Market Place, Warwick; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: The Neighbourhood at 44-46 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on December 8

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Central Ajax Football Club at Ajax Park, Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on December 14

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus one rating for a takeaway: