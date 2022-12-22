Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Five Rivers at 20-22 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on December 15
• Rated 5: Thomas Lloyd at 3-7 Market Place, Warwick; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: The Neighbourhood at 44-46 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on December 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Central Ajax Football Club at Ajax Park, Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on December 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Viallis at 24 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on December 15