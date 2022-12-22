Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Five Rivers at 20-22 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on December 15

    • Rated 5: Thomas Lloyd at 3-7 Market Place, Warwick; rated on December 14

    • Rated 5: The Neighbourhood at 44-46 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on December 8

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Central Ajax Football Club at Ajax Park, Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on December 14

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Viallis at 24 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on December 15