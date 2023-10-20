Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Fizzy Moon Brewhouse Limited at Voodoo, 35 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: 44-Cafe-Bar-Bistro at 44 Clarendon Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Milk and Mocha at 43 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Murphys Bar at Murphys, 33 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Paw Paw at Shop, 40 West Street, Warwick; rated on October 11