Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Fizzy Moon Brewhouse Limited at Voodoo, 35 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 13

    • Rated 5: 44-Cafe-Bar-Bistro at 44 Clarendon Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 11

    • Rated 5: Milk and Mocha at 43 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Murphys Bar at Murphys, 33 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 11

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Paw Paw at Shop, 40 West Street, Warwick; rated on October 11