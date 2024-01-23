Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:05 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Yo! at Unit 12 Regent Court, Leaminton Spa, Warwickshire; rated on January 15

    • Rated 5: Chase Meadow Community Cafe at Chase Meadow Community Centre And Place Of Worship, Narrow Hall Meadow, Warwick; rated on January 10

    • Rated 5: Fleur De Lys at Lapworth Street, Bushwood; rated on January 10

    • Rated 5: Libertine Burger at 97 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 9

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: A Good Catch at 46 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 16

    • Rated 5: Subway at 37 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on January 16