Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Yo! at Unit 12 Regent Court, Leaminton Spa, Warwickshire; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: Chase Meadow Community Cafe at Chase Meadow Community Centre And Place Of Worship, Narrow Hall Meadow, Warwick; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Fleur De Lys at Lapworth Street, Bushwood; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Libertine Burger at 97 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 9
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: A Good Catch at 46 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Subway at 37 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on January 16