Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering Ltd at EEF Venues at Woodland Grange, Old Milverton Lane, Old Milverton; rated on July 10

    • Rated 5: Le Keux Vintage at 37 Chandos Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 5

    • Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on July 3

    It means that of Warwick's 338 similar establishments with ratings, 295 (87%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.