Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering Ltd at EEF Venues at Woodland Grange, Old Milverton Lane, Old Milverton; rated on July 10

• Rated 5: Le Keux Vintage at 37 Chandos Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on July 3