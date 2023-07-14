Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Wilson Vale Catering Ltd at EEF Venues at Woodland Grange, Old Milverton Lane, Old Milverton; rated on July 10
• Rated 5: Le Keux Vintage at 37 Chandos Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Ltd at Wright Hassall Llp, Olympus Avenue, Tachbrook Park; rated on July 3
It means that of Warwick's 338 similar establishments with ratings, 295 (87%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.