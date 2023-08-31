Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Rosa's London Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 140-142 Parade, Leamington Spa was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 24.
And Banh Mi Ca Phe, a takeaway at 112 Regent Street, Leamington Spa was also given a score of five on August 29.