Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

McDonalds, at Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Stratford Road, Warwick was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.

And Lion, at The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth was also given a score of five on July 11.

It means that of Warwick's 338 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 295 (87%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.