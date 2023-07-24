Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

McDonalds, at Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Stratford Road, Warwick was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 13.

And Lion, at The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth was also given a score of five on July 11.