Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on September 6

    • Rated 5: Harringtons on the Hill at 42 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on September 5

    • Rated 5: Top Banana Catering at Leamington Rugby Football Club at Moorfields, Leamington Road, Blackdown; rated on September 5

    • Rated 5: Aqua Food & Mood at Icon House, 12-14 Jury Street, Warwick; rated on August 31

    • Rated 5: Five Rivers at 20-22 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on August 31

    • Rated 5: Cewe Color Ltd at 4 Spartan Close, Warwick; rated on August 30

    • Rated 5: Lord Leycester Cafe at 60 High Street, Warwick; rated on August 30

    • Rated 5: Thai Elephant Restaurant at Thai Elephant, 20 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on August 30

    It means that of Warwick's 338 similar establishments with ratings, 294 (87%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.