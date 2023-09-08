Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Harringtons on the Hill at 42 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Top Banana Catering at Leamington Rugby Football Club at Moorfields, Leamington Road, Blackdown; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Aqua Food & Mood at Icon House, 12-14 Jury Street, Warwick; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Five Rivers at 20-22 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Cewe Color Ltd at 4 Spartan Close, Warwick; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Lord Leycester Cafe at 60 High Street, Warwick; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Thai Elephant Restaurant at Thai Elephant, 20 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on August 30