Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Coffee on the Corner at 16 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: The Larder at Pump Rooms Cafe at Cafeteria Pump Rooms, Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Bodega Cantina at 108 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on June 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Hatton Arms at Birmingham Road, Hatton; rated on June 22