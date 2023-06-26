Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Coffee on the Corner at 16 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: The Larder at Pump Rooms Cafe at Cafeteria Pump Rooms, Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Bodega Cantina at 108 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on June 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Hatton Arms at Birmingham Road, Hatton; rated on June 22
• Rated 5: Norton Lindsay & Wolverton Cricket Club at Cricket Ground, Wolverton Road, Norton Lindsey; rated on June 13