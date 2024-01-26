Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Hayashi Restaurant at 115 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Leamington Home Guard Club at 4 Portland Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Warwick Sports Club at Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on January 22
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Shades at 6a High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 18
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Johnny's Plaice at 8 The Shopping Centre, St Margarets Road, Leamington Spa; rated on January 23