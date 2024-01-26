Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Warwick establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Hayashi Restaurant at 115 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Leamington Home Guard Club at 4 Portland Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Warwick Sports Club at Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Shades at 6a High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 18

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: