Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Hayashi Restaurant at 115 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 10

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Leamington Home Guard Club at 4 Portland Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 22

    • Rated 5: Warwick Sports Club at Hampton Road, Warwick; rated on January 22

    • Rated 5: Shades at 6a High Street, Leamington Spa; rated on January 18

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Johnny's Plaice at 8 The Shopping Centre, St Margarets Road, Leamington Spa; rated on January 23