Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cinda's Kitchen at 17 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Coffee#1 at 22-24 High Street, Warwick; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Unipart DCM Site A Baginton at Siskin Parkway West, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Thai Kitchen at 2 Millar Court, Kenilworth; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Warwick Pizzeria Kebab House at 20 Market Place, Warwick; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Las Iguanas at 21 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Terrace at 2 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on July 26

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cape Cafe at 155 Cape Road, The Cape; rated on July 25