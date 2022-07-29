Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cinda's Kitchen at 17 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Coffee#1 at 22-24 High Street, Warwick; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Unipart DCM Site A Baginton at Siskin Parkway West, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Thai Kitchen at 2 Millar Court, Kenilworth; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Warwick Pizzeria Kebab House at 20 Market Place, Warwick; rated on July 14
• Rated 5: Las Iguanas at 21 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Terrace at 2 Victoria Terrace, Leamington Spa; rated on July 26
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Cape Cafe at 155 Cape Road, The Cape; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: New Kitchen at 9 Market Corner, Tachbrook Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 21