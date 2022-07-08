Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cricketers Arms at 19 Archery Road, Leamington Spa; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: Regent Street Cafe at 135 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Globe at The Globe Hotel, 10 Theatre Street, Warwick; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: Rose And Crown at 30 Market Place, Warwick; rated on June 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Moo at Public House, 24 Russell Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Builders Arms at The Builders Arms, 38 Lansdowne Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Hong Kong House at Coventry Road, Baginton; rated on June 14