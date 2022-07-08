Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Warwick establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cricketers Arms at 19 Archery Road, Leamington Spa; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Regent Street Cafe at 135 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Globe at The Globe Hotel, 10 Theatre Street, Warwick; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: Rose And Crown at 30 Market Place, Warwick; rated on June 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Moo at Public House, 24 Russell Street, Leamington Spa; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Builders Arms at The Builders Arms, 38 Lansdowne Street, Leamington Spa; rated on June 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: