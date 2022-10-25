Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Farthing Gallery and Tearoom at 15 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Almanack at The Almanack, 89 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: TNS Catering Management at Uk Batteries Industrialisation Centre, Uk B I C; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Fleur De Lys at Lapworth Street, Bushwood; rated on October 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Copper Pot at 41-43 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: