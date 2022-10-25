Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
35 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Farthing Gallery and Tearoom at 15 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on October 20

    • Rated 5: Saffron Gold at Westgate House, Market Street, Warwick; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Almanack at The Almanack, 89 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on October 11

    • Rated 5: TNS Catering Management at Uk Batteries Industrialisation Centre, Uk B I C; rated on October 7

    • Rated 5: Fleur De Lys at Lapworth Street, Bushwood; rated on October 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Copper Pot at 41-43 Warwick Street, Leamington Spa; rated on October 13

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Amante Del Cibo at 72 Whitemoor Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 19