Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Grande Venezia, at Queensway Court, Queensway, Leamington Spa was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 20.

And Thomas Franks Ltd at Wolseley, at Kingmaker Court, Warwick Technology Park, Gallows Hill was also given a score of five on June 15.

It means that of Warwick's 340 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 299 (88%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.