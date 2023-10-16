Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Little Monkeys Fun House at Cape Industrial Estate, Cattell Road, Cape Industrial Estate; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Orange Tree at The Orange Tree, Birmingham Road, Baddesley Clinton; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Baxterstorey at Severn Trent Academy at Hawksley Point, St Martins Road, Stoneleigh; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Dough & Brew at 45 Brook Street, Warwick; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Satkaar @ Sikh Cultural & Sports Community Centre at Sikh Community Centre, 17a Queensway, Leamington Spa; rated on September 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Foresters Arms at Forresters Arms, 47 Crompton Street, Warwick; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: New Bowling Green at Bowling Green Inn, 13 St Nicholas Church Street, Warwick; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Leamington Spa Sailing Club Ltd at Willes Meadow, Leamington Spa; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club at Leamington Spa Bowling Club, Archery Road, Leamington Spa; rated on October 3