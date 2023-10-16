Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Little Monkeys Fun House at Cape Industrial Estate, Cattell Road, Cape Industrial Estate; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Orange Tree at The Orange Tree, Birmingham Road, Baddesley Clinton; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Baxterstorey at Severn Trent Academy at Hawksley Point, St Martins Road, Stoneleigh; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Dough & Brew at 45 Brook Street, Warwick; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Satkaar @ Sikh Cultural & Sports Community Centre at Sikh Community Centre, 17a Queensway, Leamington Spa; rated on September 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Foresters Arms at Forresters Arms, 47 Crompton Street, Warwick; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: New Bowling Green at Bowling Green Inn, 13 St Nicholas Church Street, Warwick; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Leamington Spa Sailing Club Ltd at Willes Meadow, Leamington Spa; rated on October 3