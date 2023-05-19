Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: La Coppola Ristorante & Oyster Bar at 14 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on May 11

    • Rated 5: Elior at Wilton Court at Wilton Court, Southbank Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 10

    • Rated 5: The Butchers's Bistro at 16 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on May 10

    • Rated 5: Zizzi at 29 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on May 10

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Woodland Tavern at 3 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 9

    • Rated 5: Lillington Bowling Club at Lime Avenue, Lillington; rated on May 2