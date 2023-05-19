Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: La Coppola Ristorante & Oyster Bar at 14 Parade, Leamington Spa; rated on May 11
• Rated 5: Elior at Wilton Court at Wilton Court, Southbank Road, Kenilworth; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: The Butchers's Bistro at 16 High Street, Kenilworth; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: Zizzi at 29 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on May 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Woodland Tavern at 3 Regent Street, Leamington Spa; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Lillington Bowling Club at Lime Avenue, Lillington; rated on May 2