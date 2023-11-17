Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Eurest c/o Royal Mail @ Parcelforce International at Parcelforce Worldwide, Siskin Parkway West, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on November 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Hope & Anchor at 41 Hill Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys Supermarket Leamington Shopping Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on November 14