Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Eurest c/o Royal Mail @ Parcelforce International at Parcelforce Worldwide, Siskin Parkway West, Middlemarch Business Park; rated on November 10

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Hope & Anchor at 41 Hill Street, Leamington Spa; rated on November 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Sushi Gourmet at Sainsburys Supermarket Leamington Shopping Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on November 14