Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Warwick restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Warwick’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Wedg-NOSH Food Co. at Unit 1, Welton Road, Warwick; rated on October 27

    • Rated 5: Little Monkeys Fun House at Cape Industrial Estate, Cattell Road, Cape Industrial Estate; rated on October 10

    • Rated 5: Lion at The Lion, 35 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on July 11

    It means that of Warwick's 344 similar establishments with ratings, 297 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.