Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Warwick establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Art Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Swan Street, Warwick was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.

And China City, a takeaway at 8 West Street, Warwick was also given a score of five on December 7.