Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Warwick establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Warwick’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Art Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Swan Street, Warwick was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.
And China City, a takeaway at 8 West Street, Warwick was also given a score of five on December 7.