More than 150 elderly people living alone in Warwick have no central heating

More than 150 people aged over 65 and living alone in Warwick has no central heating, analysis shows.

A generic stock photo of an elderly lady with her electric fire on at home in Liverpool.

Age UK said the figures are ‘of tremendous concern’ and urged the Government to ‘make sure that it is prepared for next winter’.

According to analysis of census 2021 data by the PA news agency, 8,394 people over the age of 65 lived alone in Warwick – making up 30.8% of the age group.

Of the elderly people living alone, 153 (1.8%) did not have central heating.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at older people’s charity Age UK said having limited money in later life impacts day-to-day living and exacerbates feelings of loneliness and disconnection from society.

Ms Abrahams said: “These figures are of tremendous concern, as older people lacking central heating often find it very difficult to stay warm during the winter months with potentially serious consequences for their health and wellbeing.

“Living alone can make this situation worse as it means that one person’s income has to stretch further to cover the fixed costs of heating a home, and it can, in some cases, lead to social isolation, which can have additional negative consequences.”

She called on the Government to ensure it is prepared for next winter. “Expanding central heating access and providing suitable alternatives to keep older people warm will be absolutely key,” she said.

Across England and Wales, about 3.1 million elderly people lived alone when the census took place in March 2021. Of them, 66,000 (2.1%) had no central heating.

There was disparity across areas of the two nations with the highest proportion of older people living alone and without central heating found in Barrow in the North West (5.4%), Gwynedd in Wales (4.6%) and Portsmouth in the South East (4.5%).

In contrast, County Durham, North East Derbyshire, and Hart were the three areas with the lowest proportion – all at 0.7%.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary, said the figures are “deeply concerning”.

Mr Miliband said: “No person in Britain should have to live in a cold home, and it is a disgrace that this is happening under Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.”

He added Labour would launch a national Warm Homes Plan to upgrade home that needs it, so families can have “the warmth they need and cheaper energy bills”.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We know this is a difficult time for families, including older people, which is why we’ve been covering around half of the typical household’s energy bill.”

They said improving the energy efficiency of homes is the best long-term method of tackling fuel poverty.

“That’s why we’ve committed over £6.6 billion in this parliament to improve energy efficiency and, in addition, last month we announced the new expanded Great British Insulation Scheme to deliver even more upgrades,” they added.