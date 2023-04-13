Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Warwick

The number of coronavirus deaths was revised down over the latest weekly period in Warwick.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 387 people had died in the area by April 13 – down from 389 on the week before.
They were among 22,188 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 13 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 188,649 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 13.