Number of single people in Warwick has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

More than a third of people in Warwick were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Warwick when the census took place last year was 46,769, up from 40959 in 2011.

Most Popular

Of those aged 16 and older in Warwick, 38% were single – an increase on 35.9% in 2011.

Advertisement

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 46.1% of people in Warwick were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 46.8% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 56,233 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, up from 53,111 in 2011.

An additional 288 were in same sex marriages in Warwick last year – they were illegal in 2011.

Advertisement

The figures also show 132 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 111 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 234 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 10,410 divorced people and 18 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Warwick last year, making up 8.5% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

Advertisement